COAS Bajwa inaugurates training complex for state-of-the-art VT-4 tanks
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated a newly built training complex for Chinese origin Tank VT4, which were inducted by Pakistan Army last year, School of Armour and Mechanised Warfare in Nowshera.
According to ISPR, the Army Chief was also briefed about training aspects of the school with focus on mechanised warfare training regime as per future battle field requirements during his visit to the school.
The training complex will provide cutting edge training system to train Armoured Corps officers and men on newly inducted one of the most potent and modern war fighting machines, VT-4 tanks, in Pakistan army.
He also inaugurated Centre of Excellence for mechanised warfare training which will enhance technical & tactical capacity of students.
Earlier, the Army Chief lauded School of Armour and Mechanised Warfare for staying abreast with emerging future battlefield challenges and preparing officers and men to overcome new threats.
He appreciated the Corps of Engineers for their outstanding contributions during various operations, especially in counterterrorism.
On arrival at Military College of Engineering Risalpur, General Bajwa laid floral wreath at Shahuada monument and offered Fateha.
He visited MCE and was briefed about training modules and various training facilities at MCE including Counter IEDs Explosive Munition School, Combat and Civil Engineering wings.
The Army chief was briefed that CEMS, a state of the art training facility, is contributing phenomenally for training of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, and Police as well as officials from friendly countries.
This training has been a key element for successful operations during war against terror. It enabled manpower to search and identify IEDS laid by terrorists and clearing and dismantling terrorists infrastructure and area clearance ensuring force protection.
General Bajwa also visited Structural Lab at MCE designed to test and verify various standards of huge infrastructures. He also met the Corps of Engineers champion team of International PACES competition and lauded their professionalism and skills.
