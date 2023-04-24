Did Imran Khan really dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies on Gen Bajwa's advice?

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said in his latest interview telecast on Sunday that former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was one of many people who told him that only dissolution of assemblies could lead to fresh elections in the country.

The former prime minister said the top leadership of the PML-N said the PTI should dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies if the party wants fresh elections. He said that even General Bajwa told him at a meeting arranged by President Arif Alvi that only dissolution of assemblies could pave the way for fresh elections in Pakistan. Consequently, he said, the PTI dissolved assemblies in the two provinces.

Imran Khan, who was ousted from power through a no-confidence vote in April last year, said Gen Bajwa was a liar devoid of any ideology and he had planned PTI government's ouster for at least one year.

The defiant politician said the then chief of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) had told him that Gen Bajwa wanted to replace him with Shehbaz Sharif. He said a leader from a Middle Eastern country had also informed him about Bajwa’s plan a year before he executed it. He said that Gen Bajwa wanted to give the corrupt politicians an NRO despite the fact that they had looted the public wealth mercilessly.

Replying to a question, the former premier said that general elections across the country could be held in July this year if the National Assembly is dissolved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Talking about caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said both setups had become illegal as their constitutional tenure had expired.

Announcing support to the Supreme Court, he said the ruling coalition would attempt to scandalise the judiciary in order to avoid elections.

Meanwhile, PTI Twitter handle has claimed that the media had twisted the statement of Imran Khan, clarifying that Gen Bajwa retired in Nov 2022 while the assemblies were dissolved in January 2023.

“Lifafas are misleading the people once again! The PTI chairman referred to all past statements of PDM regarding dissolution of assemblies. Absolutely not what is being portrayed by some media persons,” it said while sharing a clip of the former premier’s interview.

🚨FAKE NEWS ALERT: lifafas are misleading the people once again! PTI Chairman referred to all past statements of PDM regarding dissolution of assemblies. Absolutely not what is being portrayed by some media persons: pic.twitter.com/3nk3Dl2mP3 — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 23, 2023

“IK stated, in meeting with Gen Bajwa at Presidency (prior to his retirement) told him to dissolve Punjab Assembly if PTI wants elections. He suggested this out of personal and vested interest to spread uncertainty and chaos to get an extension,” reads the PTI statement.