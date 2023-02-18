COAS Asim Munir visits Karachi police office after terrorist attack

KARACHI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Saturday visited the Karachi Police Office (KPO) a day after it was stormed by terrorists.

Reports said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar were also present on the occasion.

The office of the Karachi police chief came under a terrorist attack on Friday evening when three terrorists entered the premises using heavy weapons and hand grenades. However, all the three were killed in a prompt action by the security forces.

During the operation, three security personnel – one Rangers officers and two policemen – and a civilian were martyred in the terrorist attack.

The three killed terrorists have been identified as investigation into the incident is underway. The attacker who blew himself was identified as Kifayatullah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, KPK. The second militant was identified as Zala Noor, a resident of North Waziristan. The third reportedly belonged to Balochistan.