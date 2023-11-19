  

Search

Immigration

Hajj 2024: Govt in negotiations for discounted tickets to facilitate pilgrims

Web Desk
10:02 PM | 19 Nov, 2023
Hajj 2024: Govt in negotiations for discounted tickets to facilitate pilgrims

KARACHI - Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed confirmed that talks were underway with airline companies for a reduction in air tickets for Hajj pilgrims.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, the minsiter said this year around 90 thousand Hajjaj would go for Hajj and they all would be provided SIMs with an internet package free of cost, adding that Hajj had been digitized with the launch of an application.

Aneeq Ahmed said that the government would provide female Hajjaj with abbaya bearing a Pakistani flag on the backside of their head.

The federal government announced the Hajj policy for the upcoming year this week under which the cost of Hajj has been slashed by one hundred thousand rupees.

According to official details, there is no concept of installments for this year's Hajj and the payment has to be made in total; the Sponsorship Scheme would continue this year as well.

Those who have a valid passport valid till December 16th, 2024 are eligible to apply while if someone has applied for a passport, the token number can also be provided in the application which is also acceptable.

'All Muslim Pakistanis are eligible to apply for this year's Hajj,' stated the spokesperson of the mininstry but added that those who have performed Hajj in 2017 or onwards are not eligible to apply for Hajj.

However, the spokesperson confirmed that those who apply through Sponsorship Scheme or those who are going to the pilgrimage as Mehram (Guardian) of a woman can perform Hajj in 2024 even if they have performed Hajj in 2017 or subsequent years after that.    

For this year, the Short and Long Hajj package is available to both regular applicants and Sponsorship Scheme applicants.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Medinah and those flying from South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.

For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for South Region while it is $ 3800 for North region.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

07:00 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

Hajj 2024: Eligibility, vaccine requirement, cost and all Hajj ...

06:39 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

Sindh seeks federal govt's nod for allocation in Hajj Mission ...

04:22 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

20 percent discounted tickets for China: PIA announces exclusive ...

03:28 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Govt reduces cost of Hajj for 2024: Here is the new Hajj cost for ...

06:32 PM | 13 Nov, 2023

Chinese airline accidentally sold tickets for as low as $1.3: Here's ...

09:31 PM | 10 Nov, 2023

Govt selects financial adviser as PIA's privatization continues

Advertisement

Latest

10:02 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Hajj 2024: Govt in negotiations for discounted tickets to facilitate pilgrims

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 19 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 19, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham and other currencies

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Sunday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remained stable and stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices drop in Pakistan - Check out the latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a decrease on Sunday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 19 November 2023

On Sunday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs214,800 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,160, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs168,812.

Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Karachi PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Islamabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Peshawar PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Quetta PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Sialkot PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Attock PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Gujranwala PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Jehlum PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Multan PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Bahawalpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Gujrat PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Nawabshah PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Chakwal PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Hyderabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Nowshehra PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Sargodha PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Faisalabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Mirpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: