Murree, Kotli Sattian declared forest reserves

The district administration of Rawalpindi has designated Kotli Sattian and Murree as forest reserves and turned the national park into a tourism destination.
During a meeting about the execution of the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench's decisions regarding the Murree Contingency Plan, this was revealed by Liaquat Ali Chatha, the Commissioner of the Rawalpindi division.
Nabil Javed, the Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, was present at the meeting. Speaking at the event, Javed stressed that in order to avoid any unanticipated incidents, all departments should abide by the LHC's directives.
In addition, he gave the order to remove all barriers in order to complete the master plan for Murree. Furthermore, the top board member immediately ordered complete local preparations.
Nabil Javed directed the departments of the Civil Defence, police, forest, and other agencies to promptly supply the Murree government with additional labour.
He gave orders for the quick completion of Dadhyal, Bustan Mor, Bansra Gali, and Kali Mitti, the four bypasses of Murree that are now under construction and heading towards Galiyat.
The commissioner from Rawalpindi briefed the group on the plans put in place to deal with the snowfall that is expected over the next several days.
He claimed that all departments are on high alert and that all unlawful constructions have just been demolished as part of an encroachment operation. Additionally, development is prohibited for two months by the commissioner's office.
The Murree Improvement Trust owns ten canals on which the district government plans to build a parking plaza.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remained stable and stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a decrease on Sunday.
On Sunday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs214,800 in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,160, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs168,812.
Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Quetta
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Attock
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Multan
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
