Murree, Kotli Sattian declared forest reserves

10:20 PM | 19 Nov, 2023
The district administration of Rawalpindi has designated Kotli Sattian and Murree as forest reserves and turned the national park into a tourism destination.

During a meeting about the execution of the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench's decisions regarding the Murree Contingency Plan, this was revealed by Liaquat Ali Chatha, the Commissioner of the Rawalpindi division.

Nabil Javed, the Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, was present at the meeting. Speaking at the event, Javed stressed that in order to avoid any unanticipated incidents, all departments should abide by the LHC's directives.

In addition, he gave the order to remove all barriers in order to complete the master plan for Murree. Furthermore, the top board member immediately ordered complete local preparations.

Nabil Javed directed the departments of the Civil Defence, police, forest, and other agencies to promptly supply the Murree government with additional labour.

He gave orders for the quick completion of Dadhyal, Bustan Mor, Bansra Gali, and Kali Mitti, the four bypasses of Murree that are now under construction and heading towards Galiyat.

The commissioner from Rawalpindi briefed the group on the plans put in place to deal with the snowfall that is expected over the next several days.

He claimed that all departments are on high alert and that all unlawful constructions have just been demolished as part of an encroachment operation. Additionally, development is prohibited for two months by the commissioner's office.

The Murree Improvement Trust owns ten canals on which the district government plans to build a parking plaza.

