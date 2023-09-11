Search

100-year-old school to be demolished for Murree judicial complex

09:03 PM | 11 Sep, 2023
100-year-old school to be demolished for Murree judicial complex
Source: Murree Christian School

LAHORE – The caretaker Government of Punjab has decided to demolish a 100 years old school in Murree and construct a judicial complex there.

According to media reports, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had earlier issued orders to demolish the school in scenic Jheeka Gali, where a judicial complex will be built on the land. Orders have also been issued by the Punjab government in this regard.

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court had ordered few days earlier that the land of the school should be transferred to the judiciary within 7 days.

Reports suggest that the Punjab government has started implementing the orders of the Chief Justice, there are currently 200 to 250 students studying in MC High School Jhika Gali, Murree.

