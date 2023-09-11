Kickboxer Agha Kaleem pays respect to Ali Zafar after historic win

Acclaimed Pakistani singer and actor, Ali Zafar, is so much more than a vocal powerhouse and an impeccable artist! The 43-year-old songwriter has proven times and again that he will encourage and promote local talent.
With his philanthropic ventures, Zafar has helped kickboxer Agha Kaleem win an international championship and bring the trophy home.
Kaleem recently clinched victory in an international MMA championship and credited his win to the Sajaniya singer for playing pivotal role played in his success.
Kaleem took to platform X (formerly Twitter) to acknowledge Zafar's support and extended his gratitude.
"Alhamdulillah, I won the international MMA championship," Kaleem shared excitedly and Zafar in his post.
Overwhelmed with the news, Zafar responded with congratulations, stating, "Amazing! Believed in you all the way. So proud."
AMAZING ! Believed in you all the way. So proud. https://t.co/C5bYxfuwei— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) September 10, 2023
But that isn't all! Kaleem paid tribute to Zafar for his victory and candidly admitted that without his support, Kalerm might have abandoned his kickboxing dreams.
JazakAllah @AliZafarsays G All credit Goes to You Agr Ap help nhi krte tw ma Ya choor chuka hota Y Event apke Name ????????????????????— Kickboxer Agha Kaleem (@AghaKickboxer) September 10, 2023
Showing humility, Zafar highlighted Kaleem's hard work instead and stated, "Not at all. This feat is your doing."
Bilkul nahin. Ye Kamaal Sab aapka hai.— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) September 10, 2023
The exchange concluded with Kaleem expressing his deep affection and utmost respect for the Meray Brother Ki Dulhan actor, writing, "Love You Ali bhai."
Love You Ali BHAI ????????????????????— Kickboxer Agha Kaleem (@AghaKickboxer) September 10, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 11, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Karachi
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Quetta
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Attock
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Multan
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.