Kickboxer Agha Kaleem pays respect to Ali Zafar after historic win

Acclaimed Pakistani singer and actor, Ali Zafar, is so much more than a vocal powerhouse and an impeccable artist! The 43-year-old songwriter has proven times and again that he will encourage and promote local talent.

With his philanthropic ventures, Zafar has helped kickboxer Agha Kaleem win an international championship and bring the trophy home.

Kaleem recently clinched victory in an international MMA championship and credited his win to the Sajaniya singer for playing pivotal role played in his success.

Kaleem took to platform X (formerly Twitter) to acknowledge Zafar's support and extended his gratitude.

"Alhamdulillah, I won the international MMA championship," Kaleem shared excitedly and Zafar in his post.

Overwhelmed with the news, Zafar responded with congratulations, stating, "Amazing! Believed in you all the way. So proud."

AMAZING ! Believed in you all the way. So proud. https://t.co/C5bYxfuwei — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) September 10, 2023

But that isn't all! Kaleem paid tribute to Zafar for his victory and candidly admitted that without his support, Kalerm might have abandoned his kickboxing dreams.

JazakAllah @AliZafarsays G All credit Goes to You Agr Ap help nhi krte tw ma Ya choor chuka hota Y Event apke Name ???????????????????? — Kickboxer Agha Kaleem (@AghaKickboxer) September 10, 2023

Showing humility, Zafar highlighted Kaleem's hard work instead and stated, "Not at all. This feat is your doing."

Bilkul nahin. Ye Kamaal Sab aapka hai. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) September 10, 2023

The exchange concluded with Kaleem expressing his deep affection and utmost respect for the Meray Brother Ki Dulhan actor, writing, "Love You Ali bhai."