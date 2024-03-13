PIA asks pilots to avoid flying while fasting as Ramadan begins

ISLAMABAD - The pilots and crew members of the national carrier have been instructed to avoid flying while fasting as the holy month of Ramadan kicks off.

A fresh letter has been addressed to the cabin crew members citing the advice tendered by Corporate Safety Management and the Aircrew Medical Centre, requesting that observing fast while flying will not only risk their lives but would endanger others also.

The carrier has been informed that though flying an aircraft while fasting is a possibility, it entails dangers and the risk is high.

Impaired judgment and incapacitation have been quoted as a possible cause for any untoward incident though it has also been stated that the sanctity of fasting is undeniable.

The airline has been advised that during the holy month, one’s routine changes, and therefore fasting and flying may not be confined to religious reasons as relaxations have been granted while fasting.

Pakistan International Airlines has been informed that during fasting, attention and decision-making ability decrease, and reflexes begin to slow down while stamina also decreases.

A spokesman for the the national flag carrier confirmed that a circular had already been issued in this regard and compliance is ensured.

It is to be mentioned that majority of the pilots and crew members of the national carrier belong to the Islam religion and are observing the holy month of Ramadan which started on March 12th and would last for 29 or 30 days.