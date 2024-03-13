PIA asks pilots to avoid flying while fasting as Ramadan begins

ISLAMABAD - The pilots and crew members of the national carrier have been instructed to avoid flying while fasting as the holy month of Ramadan kicks off.
A fresh letter has been addressed to the cabin crew members citing the advice tendered by Corporate Safety Management and the Aircrew Medical Centre, requesting that observing fast while flying will not only risk their lives but would endanger others also.
The carrier has been informed that though flying an aircraft while fasting is a possibility, it entails dangers and the risk is high.
Impaired judgment and incapacitation have been quoted as a possible cause for any untoward incident though it has also been stated that the sanctity of fasting is undeniable.
The airline has been advised that during the holy month, one’s routine changes, and therefore fasting and flying may not be confined to religious reasons as relaxations have been granted while fasting.
Pakistan International Airlines has been informed that during fasting, attention and decision-making ability decrease, and reflexes begin to slow down while stamina also decreases.
A spokesman for the the national flag carrier confirmed that a circular had already been issued in this regard and compliance is ensured.
It is to be mentioned that majority of the pilots and crew members of the national carrier belong to the Islam religion and are observing the holy month of Ramadan which started on March 12th and would last for 29 or 30 days.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.15
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.5
|750.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.19
|174.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.15
|733.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.88
|320.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
