PIA to pay $26mn for settling aircraft dispute in Jakarta: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - The national carrier of Pakistan has reportedly resolved a $26 million dispute with Asia Aviation Capital Limited (AACL) through an out-of-court settlement.
The out-of-court settlement was done based on the weak legal footing of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the decision was reached following legal counsel's advice.
The settlement was confirmed by the Ministry of Aviation which told the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) that the PIACL leased two A320 aircraft from AACL in 2015 for a year period.
The aircraft were registered as AP-BLY (MSN 2926) and AP-BLZ (MSN 2944) and reportedly the two planes were leased at a monthly rent of nearly $550,000 including rent, maintenance costs and insurance for the aircraft.
The planes remained part of PIA’s fleet and when the time came to return the aircraft, AACL could not send their team to Pakistan due to COVID-19 and engaged FL Technic, a global aircraft maintenance provider based in Lithuania, to conduct the inspection in Jakarta.
It was then decided that the aircraft would be redelivered in six to eight months after repairs; however, this schedule could not be followed.
This delay triggered an exchange of claims and counterclaims between AACL and PIA as to the responsibility for the delay. The issue was prolonged further and PIA kept bearing losses for two planes, the firm was not even operating.
The issue was highlighted once again in 2022 when senior officials contacted their counterparts in Kuala Lumpur but to no avail.
On September 11, PIA received a Court Notice through AACL’s UK-based counsel Herbert Smith Freehills for immediate payment of $31.3 million against outstanding rent, redelivery rent, maintenance costs and interest charges for the two aircraft, The Profit reported.
PIA’s UK-based counsel Norton Rose & Fullbright sought time from the High Court of Justice, England and Wales, London to reply to AACL’s claims, fixing October 30th as the next date of hearing.
Though the matter was in the courts, PIA’s counsels opined that the carrier's position in this matter was quite weak, recommending an out-of-court resolution with AACL.
Consequently, it was decided that the matter be solved out of court and two board members and the Secretary Aviation should negotiate with AACL for such a settlement.
The matter was then settled for an amount of $26 million after which the Ministry of Finance would also be engaged for financial assistance in this regard.
Pakistani rupee again came under mounted selling pressure in wake of panic buying of the US dollar.
The currency market of crisis hit country saw panic buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market, the US dollar was quoted at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.45
|285.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.
On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.
In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
