No one is perfect, Thomas Erikson tells fans at SIBF 2023 

SHARJAH - Acclaimed author and public speaker Thomas Erikson engaged fans with insights into human behaviour and what distinguishes individuals at the 42nd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).
In a freewheeling chat with radio host Big Haas, the Swede behind bestsellers Surrounded by Idiots and Surrounded by Psychopaths, expanded on his famous four key personality types – categorised into colours red, blue, green and yellow.
Explaining how reds stand for those ambitious, boisterous, and commanding while blues are quiet, analytical, and precise and yellows social, creative, and optimistic with the greens calm, reliable, and considerate, he drew the audience into a journey of self-discovery.
“Work harder on yourself than you do with anything else. If you find yourself in a constant struggle with other people, start with yourself. I flew into the UAE last night but I had to tell my travel agency where I would be flying from. You need those two dots on the map to complete the communication - be it air travel, or connecting with someone,” said Erikson.
When asked whether he still makes mistakes, he said: “I'm not going to put myself on some high horse and say I never mess up anymore. I do it fewer times per year than usual, but we all mess up from time to time. No one is perfect,” said the 58-year-old who has travelled the world coaching and lecturing some of the world’s top executives. “We are all the idiots in someone's story, right? And sometimes it is me. And I need to be realistic about this.”
Calling social media “an excellent tool to use in certain contexts”, he warned the audience to not be overwhelmed by it. His session concluded on an inspiring note, with an emphasis on the potential for personal growth and transformation through understanding and working with one's personality type.
Pakistani rupee again came under mounted selling pressure in wake of panic buying of the US dollar.
The currency market of crisis hit country saw panic buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market, the US dollar was quoted at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.45
|285.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.
On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.
In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,498
