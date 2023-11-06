  

Search

World

No one is perfect, Thomas Erikson tells fans at SIBF 2023 

Web Desk
04:45 PM | 6 Nov, 2023
No one is perfect, Thomas Erikson tells fans at SIBF 2023 

SHARJAH - Acclaimed author and public speaker Thomas Erikson engaged fans with insights into human behaviour and what distinguishes individuals at the 42nd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

In a freewheeling chat with radio host Big Haas, the Swede behind bestsellers Surrounded by Idiots and Surrounded by Psychopaths, expanded on his famous four key personality types – categorised into colours red, blue, green and yellow.

Explaining how reds stand for those ambitious, boisterous, and commanding while blues are quiet, analytical, and precise and yellows social, creative, and optimistic with the greens calm, reliable, and considerate, he drew the audience into a journey of self-discovery.

“Work harder on yourself than you do with anything else. If you find yourself in a constant struggle with other people, start with yourself. I flew into the UAE last night but I had to tell my travel agency where I would be flying from. You need those two dots on the map to complete the communication - be it air travel, or connecting with someone,” said Erikson.

When asked whether he still makes mistakes, he said: “I'm not going to put myself on some high horse and say I never mess up anymore. I do it fewer times per year than usual, but we all mess up from time to time. No one is perfect,” said the 58-year-old who has travelled the world coaching and lecturing some of the world’s top executives. “We are all the idiots in someone's story, right? And sometimes it is me. And I need to be realistic about this.”

Calling social media “an excellent tool to use in certain contexts”, he warned the audience to not be overwhelmed by it. His session concluded on an inspiring note, with an emphasis on the potential for personal growth and transformation through understanding and working with one's personality type.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

06:43 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

Exclusive Dh6,500 visa package for publishers as Sharjah ...

01:16 AM | 4 Nov, 2023

Sharjah International Book Fair 2023 at a glance

04:47 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

Bodour Al Qasimi honours winners of the 42nd SIBF Awards and Etisalat ...

11:17 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah International Book Fair 2023 

01:30 AM | 31 Oct, 2023

One-day-old Palestinian boy killed in Israeli bombing on Gaza ...

02:42 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Bomb blasts rock prayer meeting in India’s Kerala; one dead, scores ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:58 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Banks to remain closed across Pakistan on November 9

Horoscope

09:03 AM | 6 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 6 November 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US Dollar, Euro, Pound in open market; Check latest rates

Pakistani rupee again came under mounted selling pressure in wake of panic buying of the US dollar.

The currency market of crisis hit country saw panic buying of greenback for import payments. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the open market, the US dollar was quoted at Rs282.45 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 80.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.45 285.25
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.44 759.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.2 40.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.12 923.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 311.8 314.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan remain stable; check latest price here

KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market remained stable at Rs214,000 on Monday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 November 2023

On the first working day of the week, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.

In the global market, the precious commodity witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,498

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: