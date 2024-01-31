Search

Future Fest: World’s Largest Innovation Expo concludes on a high note in Lahore

04:40 PM | 31 Jan, 2024
LAHORE – The 3rd edition of Future Fest, Pakistan's largest technology, music, and innovation expo, concluded with resounding success winning the title of the “World’s Largest Innovation Expo” by attracting a remarkable 300,000 attendees over three action-packed days in Lahore on January 26-28.

The event featured a dynamic lineup of tech conferences, including keynotes, panel discussions, and fireside chats with esteemed experts in various fields. Distinguished guests of honor, including Governor of Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, Pakistani social activist Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Minister for Social Welfare, Population, IT Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Suriya Zaman as well as leaders like Haji Muhammad Rafique Pardesi, Syed Zafar Abbas and many others graced the occasion.

Prominent international speakers who illuminated the conference included industry leaders such as Jimmy Win, Sandeep Nailwal (a blockchain luminary), Saba Sabry (the first Arab woman in space), Allyson Reneau (CEO of AZ Global Investments), Nicki Bedford (Founder of 'She Leads the Way'), and Dan Ulin, Founder and CEO of Elite Student Coach.

Future Fest 2024 surpassed all expectations, boasting an unprecedented lineup of over 300 international speakers, 50 roundtables, and a diverse ensemble of 700+ contributors and international guests. The expo effectively bridged the global perspective with Pakistan's top 50 industries, particularly during this crucial economic period.

The event garnered support from leading companies such as Hashoo Group, Graana, The Vertical, EasyPaisa, Google Cloud, BitGet, Polygon Labs, KuCoin, and Typespace, along with media partners like Samaa TV, SUNDAY Times, and 300 other collaborators.

Future Fest 2024 marked its 3rd edition with a deep dive into the world of Web3, blockchain, and cryptocurrency. Future Fest brought together global leaders, including BitGet, KuCoin, Linea, and Polygon.

The conference featured prominent speakers like Sandeep Nailwal, and Sandy Peng, discussing crucial topics. Future Fest 2024 hosted the global celebration event of the Ethereum "Dencun" upgrade and a roundtable on "Regulating Virtual Assets in Pakistan."

Moreover, Future Fest 2024 kicked off with a spectacular Opening Night dedicated to content creators. This innovative event brought creators from diverse genres under one roof, fostering connections and creative collaborations.

The evening celebrated the vibrant creativity of Pakistan's content creators and set the stage for an exciting expo filled with music, food, and entertainment. Future Fest continues to champion inclusivity and innovation in the content creator community.

Notably, Future Fest reintroduced the highly anticipated 3-day music festival in partnership with Spotify, featuring the Pakka Hit Hai playlist. Attendees were treated to electrifying live performances by artists like Young Stunners, Danny Zee, Bayyan, AUR, DJ Bahoo, and 30+ performances. In addition to the music, attendees enjoyed a range of activities, including the EV Expo, ChaiCon, and Food Arena, with brands like Redbull and Cheezious adding to the excitement. While Future Fest aimed to offer a seamless tech experience, these connectivity challenges hurt the overall event. Future Fest 2024 calls upon the government to address these issues and ensure hassle-free WiFi solutions for future technology conferences.

Future Fest 2024 seemed to attract families by providing an entertainment arena and so the Founder of Future Fest, Arzish Azam, also announced the upcoming Future Fest Shopping edition, set to provide Lahore residents with a unique shopping and family experience during the last 10 days of Ramadan till Eid featuring 1000+ brands for shopping and food.

Future Fest 2024 has left an indelible mark on Pakistan's tech and innovation landscape, with its record-breaking attendance and impactful contributions to the country's tech growth.

