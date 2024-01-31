Search

Jazz and Switch Unveil Kidjo: The ultimate digital haven for junior users

04:41 PM | 31 Jan, 2024
Jazz and Switch Unveil Kidjo: The ultimate digital haven for junior users

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, and Switch Communications, a leading telecom VAS provider in Pakistan, have announced their groundbreaking collaboration in the form of Kidjo, a revolutionary digital product designed to provide a safe, engaging, and educational environment for junior users.

Kidjo is a meticulously crafted digital ecosystem that combines entertainment and education seamlessly. This innovative product caters to the needs of children by offering a diverse range of educational games, limiting access to unsafe content, and empowering parents with robust content control features and screen time management.

With over 2,500 Videos, Stories, and Games, Kidjo offers kids a comprehensive digital library where they can explore, read, and listen to exciting educational content. Approved by more than 500,000 parents globally, Kidjo also addresses the widespread concern of parents regarding children's excessive screen time and exposure to mature content.

Sharing his thoughts on the development, Muhammad Ali Khan, Head of Partnerships & Digital Products, said, "Kidjo is not just another digital platform; it's a commitment to the holistic development of children. We believe in the power of technology to enhance learning and entertainment in a safe and controlled environment, and Kidjo perfectly delivers on that promise.”

Kidjo employs a robust parental control feature to shield against inappropriate content. Additionally, Kidjo's curated activities are designed to enhance cognitive skills, offering children entertainment and education at the same time. Kidjo is available to prepay and postpaid Jazz subscribers at affordable daily, weekly, and monthly packages.

