Imran Khan sold NA-56 ticket for 30 million: Sheikh Rashid (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has purportedly accused PTI founder Imran Khan of selling his party’s ticket for NA-56 constituency for Rs30 million to his candidate Shehryar Riaz.

A video circulating on social media shows the former interior minister and former ally of Imran Khan recording his statement from a hospital bed where he was shifted after he was arrested in a case.

Sheikh Rashid can be heard saying that the former prime minister sold the ticket of NA-56 for Rs30 million.

Saying such moves could not discourage him, he said that he would win the election from this constituency.

شیخ رشید نے ہسپتال سے انکشاف کیا ہے کہ عمران خان نے این اے 56سے پی ٹی آئی کے امیدوار شہریار ریاض کو 3کروڑ کا ٹکٹ فروخت کیا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/8mmdlJmkxY — Ali Raza Shaaf (@AliRazaShaaf) January 31, 2024

The former minister has submitted nomination papers from NA-56 and 57 for the general elections scheduled to take place on February 8 across the country.

The PTI has also nominated candidates in various constituencies despite losing his electoral symbol bat over false intra-party elections.