06:49 PM | 31 Jan, 2024
What time schools in Punjab will open at tomorrow?
LAHORE – The education department has issued new timings for all public and private schools in provincial capital of Lahore. 

An official notification states that the new school timings will come into effect from February 1 till April 15. The boys schools will open at 8:30am and close at 2:30pm while the timings for girls’ schools will be 8:15am to 2:15 pm on weekdays. 

On Friday, the boys schools will close at 12:15pm while girls schools at 12. 

However, schools operating in two shifts will run first shift from 8am to 12:15pm. The second shift will start at 12:30 and end at 5pm. 

Earlier this month, the education department of Punjab had extended already notified school timings for winter season till January 31, 2024, keeping in view the weather conditions. 

As per the winter timings, all public and private schools opened at 9:30am till 2:30pm on weekdays while on Friday they operated from 9:30 to 12:30pm.

Schools in Punjab to resume regular timings from Feb 1

