Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Price Per Tola – 21 October 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Oct 21, 2025
Gold Hits Rs349,300 Per Tola as Global Rates Rebound

KARACHI – Gold prices tumbled across Pakistan, but remained at a record high amid massive buying. The glittering metal, often seen as a safe haven, lost its shine after a sharp global downturn.

Per Tola price of gold remained at Rs444,900, whereas 10-gram gold slipped by Rs1,200, landing at Rs382,630, a noticeable dent for traders and buyers.

Gold Rates Today

Gold Purity Per Tola  Per 10 Gram 
24K Gold Rs444,900 Rs382,630
22K Gold 428,725 367,565
21K Gold 409,237 350,857
18K Gold 350,775 300,735

In the international market, gold prices moved down to $4,235 per ounce after a $17 single day dip as global uncertainty rattled investors.

Even silver couldn’t escape the carnage, slipping Rs12 per tola to settle at Rs5,261.

 

 

