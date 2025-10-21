Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Price Per Tola – 21 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices tumbled across Pakistan, but remained at a record high amid massive buying. The glittering metal, often seen as a safe haven, lost its shine after a sharp global downturn.
Per Tola price of gold remained at Rs444,900, whereas 10-gram gold slipped by Rs1,200, landing at Rs382,630, a noticeable dent for traders and buyers.
Gold Rates Today
|Gold Purity
|Per Tola
|Per 10 Gram
|24K Gold
|Rs444,900
|Rs382,630
|22K Gold
|428,725
|367,565
|21K Gold
|409,237
|350,857
|18K Gold
|350,775
|300,735
In the international market, gold prices moved down to $4,235 per ounce after a $17 single day dip as global uncertainty rattled investors.
Even silver couldn’t escape the carnage, slipping Rs12 per tola to settle at Rs5,261.