ISLAMABAD – As tensions continue to ease between Pakistan and Afghanistan, reports claim Pakistan Army Lt Col. Hassan Jahangir was killed at the Chaman border.

In reality, these reports are completely false and fabricated, as no Lieutenant Colonel of the Pakistan Army has been martyred at this location. Indian-based social media accounts are spreading false information to damage the peace process and discredit Pakistan’s military operations.

These campaigns aim to create confusion and destabilize fragile border situation, even as efforts for dialogue continue between Islamabad and Kabul.

After a week of intense border clashes, the worst since Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021, Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire after talks in Doha.

The discussions were led by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Afghan counterpart Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob. Asif confirmed on X that the ceasefire “has been finalised”, and both sides will meet again on October 25 in Istanbul to discuss detailed matters.

The clashes, including airstrikes, erupted after Islamabad demanded that Kabul take action against militants operating from Afghan territory, which had escalated attacks.