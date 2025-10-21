Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham to PKR – 21 October 2025

KARACHI — The Foreign exchange market opened today with the US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound showing stability against the Pakistani Rupee, while minor movements were observed in Gulf currencies.

On Tuesday, the US Dollar remains at Rs282.55 for buying and is being sold at Rs282.75. Euro stands at Rs. 331.70 (buying) and Rs. 335.20 (selling). UK Pound Sterling is trading higher at Rs. 380.65 (buying) and Rs. 383.65 (selling).

UAE Dirham is available at Rs. 76.75 (buying) and Rs. 77.75 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal trades at Rs. 75.45 and Rs. 76.10, respectively.

Other notable movements include the Kuwaiti Dinar, which remains the highest-valued foreign currency at Rs. 913.30 (buying) and Rs. 922.30 (selling), followed by the Bahraini Dinar and Omani Riyal.