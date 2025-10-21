Latest

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham to PKR – 21 October 2025

By News Desk
9:02 am | Oct 21, 2025

KARACHI — The Foreign exchange market opened today with the US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound showing stability against the Pakistani Rupee, while minor movements were observed in Gulf currencies.

On Tuesday, the US Dollar remains at Rs282.55 for buying and is being sold at Rs282.75. Euro stands at Rs. 331.70 (buying) and Rs. 335.20 (selling). UK Pound Sterling is trading higher at Rs. 380.65 (buying) and Rs. 383.65 (selling).

UAE Dirham is available at Rs. 76.75 (buying) and Rs. 77.75 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal trades at Rs. 75.45 and Rs. 76.10, respectively.

Other notable movements include the Kuwaiti Dinar, which remains the highest-valued foreign currency at Rs. 913.30 (buying) and Rs. 922.30 (selling), followed by the Bahraini Dinar and Omani Riyal.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.55 282.75
Euro EUR 331.7 335.2
K Pound Sterling GBP 380.65 383.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.75 77.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.45 76.1
Australian Dollar AUD 185.4 190.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.6 754.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.4 212.4
China Yuan CNY 39.8 40.2
Danish Krone DKK 44.5 45.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.3 922.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.25 67.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.8 166.8
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.25 28.55
Omani Riyal OMR 731.15 738.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.4 78.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.85 221.6
Swedish Krona SEK 30.05 30.35
Swiss Franc CHF 355.02 357.77
Thai Baht THB 8.7 8.85
   
