Shaheen Shah Afridi replaces Mohammad Rizwan as new ODI captain

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as the new captain of the national One Day International (ODI) team, replacing wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

The decision marks a fresh chapter for Pakistan’s limited-overs side as it prepares for a home series against South Africa, scheduled from November 4 to 8 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

The announcement followed a high-level meeting in Islamabad, attended by Head Coach Mike Hesson, Director High Performance Aaqib Javed, and members of the National Selection Committee.

Reports in local media suggest that Afridi will lead the side in the three-match ODI series – his first major assignment as captain in the 50-over format.

The PCB’s leadership meeting focused on future white-ball strategies and team performance following a string of inconsistent results under Rizwan’s captaincy. The 33-year-old had taken charge of both the ODI and T20I teams in October 2024, but his tenure yielded limited success. Under his leadership, Pakistan played 20 ODIs, winning nine and losing eleven, with a 45 per cent win ratio.

Rizwan’s T20I stint also proved challenging, as the side faced four consecutive defeats, prompting selectors to appoint Salman Ali Agha as the T20I captain for the upcoming New Zealand tour.

Shaheen Afridi – the new ODI captain

At 25 years old, Shaheen Afridi brings extensive experience and flair to the leadership role. Since making his international debut, the left-arm pacer has represented Pakistan in 66 ODIs and 92 T20Is, claiming a combined 249 wickets across both formats. In 32 Test matches, excluding the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi, he has taken 120 wickets, showcasing his consistency across formats.

Afridi previously led Pakistan in five T20Is against New Zealand in early 2024. Although the series ended in a 4-1 defeat, his brief leadership stint was noted for his aggressive approach and on-field presence.

South Africa series

The forthcoming ODI series against South Africa will be Pakistan’s first major assignment under Shaheen’s captaincy. Matches will be held at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, a venue known for its passionate crowd and spin-friendly pitches. The series is expected to serve as a testing ground for Pakistan’s new leadership setup ahead of next year’s ICC Champions Trophy.