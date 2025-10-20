Tiktok Removes 25 Million Videos In Pakistan

TikTok has released its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting the platform’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe digital environment for its users. Covering data from April to June 2025, the report outlines proactive steps taken to identify and remove content violating TikTok’s guidelines, ensuring a positive global user experience.

During this period, 25,448,992 videos were removed in Pakistan for guideline violations — achieving a 99.7% proactive removal rate, with 96.2% deleted within 24 hours of upload.

Globally, TikTok removed 189 million videos (around 0.7% of total uploads), of which 163.9 million were detected automatically. About 7.4 million videos were later restored after review. The proactive removal rate stood at 99.1%, with 94.4% deleted within 24 hours.

TikTok also removed 76.9 million fake accounts and 25.9 million suspected underage accounts (under 13 years old). Most deleted videos — 30.6% — contained sensitive or adult content, while 14% violated safety standards and 6.1% breached privacy and security rules.

Additionally, 45% of removed videos were flagged for misinformation, and 23.8% involved AI-generated or edited media.

The report underscores TikTok’s commitment to transparency, offering insights into content moderation efforts. More details and full reports (in Urdu and English) are available at TikTok’s Transparency Center.