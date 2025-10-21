‘No Talks with Terrorists’: Pak Defence Minister Asif draws red line against TTP

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif draws red line against hardcore militants like TTP, sending powerful message to Khawarij as Islamabad tightened noose around those killing innocent civilians and armed forces.

Minister made it clear that the government is in talks with Taliban government and not with TTP militants who waged bloody campaign against Pakistani state. “Let me make it clear, we are in talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA), not the TTP. We will never negotiate with them,” he said.

The fiery statement came just day after Pakistan and Afghanistan reached ceasefire in Qatar-mediated talks, after week of deadly border clashes sparked by Taliban fighters attacking Pakistani army posts.

Khawaja Asif, who led Pakistan’s delegation in Doha, termed this development constructive, appreciating Qatar and Turkiye for behind-the-scenes efforts. He revealed that the official ceasefire document was just four paragraphs long, dismissing the viral “leaked” version circulating online as “completely fake.”

The next high-stakes round of talks will take place on October 25 in Istanbul, where both sides are expected to finalize the ceasefire framework.

Defence Minister accused TTP leadership of operating freely inside Afghanistan, saying their families, homes, and training camps are all based there, not in Pakistan, as claimed by the Taliban government in Kabul.

He also sounded the alarm about potential sabotage attempts by the TTP and India, warning that “friendly nations” would be notified if the ceasefire is violated. Asif concluded with a message of cautious confidence, saying Pakistan was extending a “hand of peace, but with eyes wide open.”