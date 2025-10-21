Latest taxes on Petrol, Diesel in Pakistan after price cut

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government announced minor relief for motorists, cutting petrol prices by Rs5.66 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs1.39 per litre for the next two weeks. Petrol now costs Rs263.02 per litre, down from Rs268.68, while diesel has dropped slightly to Rs275.41 per litre.

But the small price cut hardly eases the pinch on citizens, as an official document reveals massive taxes on fuel. Every litre of petrol carries Rs94.89 in taxes, and diesel has Rs95.35, accounting for roughly one-third of what consumers pay at the pump.

The breakdown is staggering: petrol buyers pay Rs14.37 in customs duty, Rs78.02 in petroleum levy, and Rs2.50 climate support levy per litre, while diesel carries Rs15.84 in customs duty, Rs77.01 petroleum levy, and Rs2.50 climate support levy.

For everyday families already struggling with soaring inflation, this means a huge portion of their hard-earned money goes straight to government coffers, leaving citizens outraged.