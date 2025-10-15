Pakistan slashes petrol price by Rs5.66 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has reduced the prices of petroleum products and issued an official notification.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs5.66 per litre. The new petrol price has decreased from Rs268.68 to Rs263.02 per litre.

High-Speed Diesel (HSD) price has been cut by Rs1.94 per litre, bringing it down from Rs276.81 to Rs275.41 per litre.

Kerosene oil price has decreased by Rs3.26 per litre, from Rs184.97 to Rs181.71 per litre.

The price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) has been reduced by Rs2.74 per litre, now set at Rs162.76, down from Rs165.50 per litre.

The new prices will take effect from midnight and will remain applicable for the next fifteen days.