Elections in Bajaur postponed after PTI-backed Rehan Zeb shot dead

PESHAWAR – Elections in NA-08 constituency of Bajaur were postponed after a PTI-backed candidate Rehan Zeb was shot dead around a week before the voting, which will take place on February 8.

Rehan Zeb Khan was present in Sadiqabad Phatak Bazar area for his election campaign when unknown gunmen opened fire him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Rehan zeb was contesting elections from NA-8 and PK-22 seats.

This is the third constituency in KP where elections have been postponed due to death to the candidates.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of killing of the PTI-backed candidate. It has sought report from the chief secretary and IGP, directing them to taken an immediate action against the suspects involved in the incident.

A day earlier, four people were killed and five others injured after a bomb blast ripped through a political rally carried out by PTI in Sibi, Balochistan, on Tuesday.

Police said the explosion occurred at Jinnah Road when a political rally was passing through it. They said injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Health Department secretary Abdullah Khan said that an emergency had been declared at all hospitals in Sibi and Quetta following the blast.