At least three killed in blast near political rally in Sibi

QUETTA – At least three people were killed and four others injured after a bomb blast ripped through a political rally in Sibi, Balochistan, on Tuesday.

Police said the explosion occurred at the Jinnah Road when a political rally was passing through it. They said injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

An emergency has been declared in Sibi, Quetta and other areas. The attack comes as Pakistan is going into elections on February 8.

More to follow…