Nawaz Sharif presents PML-N manifesto for Elections 2024

03:32 PM | 27 Jan, 2024
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday unveiled the much-awaited election manifesto of his party ahead of general elections 2024.

The launching ceremony of the manifesto with the slogan ‘Pakistan Ko Nawaz Do’ was attended by the senior leaders of the PML-N, including Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal.

Speaking on the occasion, the former prime minister expressed his resolve to implement the manifesto in letter and spirit if his party is voted to power. He acknowledged that the biggest problem Pakistan currently facing is the deteriorating economy.

He also lashed out at the PTI government, which was formed after 2018 elections, saying it had put massive burden on masses in wake of inflation.

The former prime minister also highlighted the achievements of his previous governments, saying it was the PML-N that had ended loadshedding in the country. Following is the complete manifesto of the PML-N:

In its manifesto, the former ruling party shared his plans of abolishing the NAB, ensuring supremacy of parliament and introducing some judicial reforms.

Key Takeaways from PML-N Manifesto

Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution would be restored to their original form

NAB will be abolished

Digital reforms will be introduced in judiciary

Inflation will be reduced by 10pc by the fiscal year of 2025

Inflation will be brought down to 4 to 6pc during next four years

Over 10 million jobs would be created in five years

The economic growth would be increased by more than 6% in three years

The per capita income is projected at $2,000 in five years

05:30 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Pakistan, Marshall Islands formally establish diplomatic ties

05:02 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

