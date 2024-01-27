Bobby Deol celebrates 55th birthday with fans

Bollywood heartthrob Bobby Deol turned 55 in style on Saturday, surrounded by love and cake (lots of cake!). The day saw an outpouring of affection from fans and fellow celebrities, but Bobby's celebrations were the icing on the birthday cake.

Videos from the special occasion took social media by storm, showcasing the legend in his element - beaming with joy and connecting with his adoring fans. He cut a towering five-tiered cake, playfully embraced it in a mock hug, and even sported a vibrant blue ensemble that perfectly complemented his celebratory mood.

But the surprise of the day came from a passionate fan. As Bobby graciously posed for a selfie, the fan planted a kiss on his cheek, sending a ripple of excitement through the crowd. Bobby, ever the charmer, handled the impromptu moment with his signature smile and grace.

Fresh off the roaring success of last month's blockbuster "Animal," Deol's career is hotter than ever! He's gearing up for double Deol doses with the second "Apne" film alongside dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny, plus his exciting Bollywood debut in Aryan Khan's directorial bow.

His journey started way back in 1995 with "Barsaat," and hits like "Soldier," "Badal," and "Jhoom Barabar Jhoom" cemented his place in Bollywood.