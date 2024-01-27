Bobby Deol celebrates 55th birthday with fans

Bollywood heartthrob Bobby Deol turned 55 in style on Saturday, surrounded by love and cake (lots of cake!). The day saw an outpouring of affection from fans and fellow celebrities, but Bobby's celebrations were the icing on the birthday cake.
Videos from the special occasion took social media by storm, showcasing the legend in his element - beaming with joy and connecting with his adoring fans. He cut a towering five-tiered cake, playfully embraced it in a mock hug, and even sported a vibrant blue ensemble that perfectly complemented his celebratory mood.
But the surprise of the day came from a passionate fan. As Bobby graciously posed for a selfie, the fan planted a kiss on his cheek, sending a ripple of excitement through the crowd. Bobby, ever the charmer, handled the impromptu moment with his signature smile and grace.
Fresh off the roaring success of last month's blockbuster "Animal," Deol's career is hotter than ever! He's gearing up for double Deol doses with the second "Apne" film alongside dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny, plus his exciting Bollywood debut in Aryan Khan's directorial bow.
His journey started way back in 1995 with "Barsaat," and hits like "Soldier," "Badal," and "Jhoom Barabar Jhoom" cemented his place in Bollywood.
Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.