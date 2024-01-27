Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered a slight decline in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday in line with decreasing global prices.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the per tola gold price decreased by Rs300 to reach Rs213,900.

The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs257 to settle at Rs193,385.

The price of the precious metal also went down by $2 to close at $2,038 per ounce in the international market.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola price stands at Rs2,600 and per 10-gram price at Rs2,229.08.

On Friday, per tola gold price went up by Rs400 to settle at Rs214,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs342 to close at Rs183,642 in domestic market of Pakistan.