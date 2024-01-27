Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

Search

05:02 PM | 27 Jan, 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold registered a slight decline in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday in line with decreasing global prices. 

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the per tola gold price decreased by Rs300 to reach Rs213,900.

The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs257 to settle at Rs193,385. 

The price of the precious metal also went down by $2 to close at $2,038 per ounce in the international market. 

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola price stands at Rs2,600 and per 10-gram price at Rs2,229.08.

On Friday, per tola gold price went up by Rs400 to settle at Rs214,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs342 to close at Rs183,642 in domestic market of Pakistan.

What will be the new petrol prices in Pakistan from February 1?

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 27 Jan forex rates

Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 281.45 
Euro EUR 303  306 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  359.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6  77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

08:29 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 27th January 2024

