Pakistan, Marshall Islands formally establish diplomatic ties

NEW YORK – Pakistan and Republic of Marshall Islands, a Pacific Island country, have signed a joint communique to formally establish diplomatic relations.
The signing ceremony was held at Pakistan Mission to UN where Permanent Representatives Munir Akram and Marshall’s Ambassador to UN Amatlian Elizabeth Kabua signed the documents.
Both diplomats expressed their firm resolve to explore avenues of cooperation especially in the fields of climate change and within the UN system.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Munir Akram termed the establishment of formal diplomatic ties between the two countries as “auspicious occasion”.
Pakistan & Republic of Marshall Islands, a Pacific Island country, signed a joint communique today to formally establish diplomatic relations. The signing ceremony was held at Pakistan Mission to UN where Permanent Representatives of two countries signed the documents. 🇵🇰 🇺🇳 🇲🇭 pic.twitter.com/z5fmY2SeRX— Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN (@PakistanUN_NY) January 26, 2024
He said Pakistan considered the Marshall Islands as an important country in the Asia-Pacific region. He recalled that both friendly countries jointly played a key role in the establishment of the landmark Loss and Damage Fund as well as its operationalization at COP28.
Akram said the formal diplomatic ties will further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.
Ambassador Amatlian Elizabeth Kabua also shared her views, saying her country was open to cooperation in all the fields.
She appreciated the Pakistan ambassador for strongly supporting the small Island nations at the UN.
Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
