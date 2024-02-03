Search

Indonesia makes it easier to get Golden Visa with relaxed rules

03:11 PM | 3 Feb, 2024
Indonesia makes it easier to get Golden Visa with relaxed rules

JAKARTA - In a significant move to attract foreign investment in Indonesia's newly planned capital, Nusantara, the authorities have made it easier to secure Golden Visa.

Directorate General of Immigration announced the relaxation of golden visa requirements and as per the fresh rules, foreign companies aiming to invest in the emerging capital can now apply for a five-year resident permit by committing a minimum investment of $5 million, a visible reduction from the previous threshold of $25 million.

For investors with a longer-term commitment of 10 years, the capital investment requirement has been similarly relaxed to $10 million from the previous $50 million.

THe Golden Visa program of Indonesia is attracting billionaires from across the world and 62 golden visas have already been issued in the ongoing year.

The Indonesian government's decision to relax the requirements is aimed at encouraging the influx of foreign capital to spur economic growth not only in the new capital but also in the surrounding areas.

The relaxation comes despite the fact that the Golden Visa program, also known as 'Residency by Investment' is being criticized by the European Union and other international players.

Recently, Portugal announced to suspend its Golden Visa program citing the housing crisis as a reason though the mounting pressure from the European Union was also at play.

Indonesia, the world's largest archipelago, is a Southeast Asian gem nestled between the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, the country boasts diverse landscapes, from lush rainforests and volcanic terrains to pristine beaches.

 Drawing over 15 million tourists annually, Indonesia offers an enchanting tapestry of cultural wonders and outdoor adventures. Bali, a tourist favorite, beckons with its vibrant arts scene and idyllic beaches. Jakarta, the bustling capital, pulses with modernity, while historic Yogyakarta showcases rich Javanese heritage. From the UNESCO-listed Borobudur Temple to the Komodo National Park's unique wildlife, Indonesia captivates visitors with its kaleidoscope of experiences.

Gold & Silver Rate

03:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Gold registers significant dip in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 3 Feb forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

