Hajj training schedule announced for pilgrims: Details inside

03:18 PM | 3 Feb, 2024
ISLAMABAD - The initiation of mandatory Hajj ritual training for participants who had applied under the Government Scheme is set to kick off on February 12.

The schedule was announced by a spokesperson from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony according to which seven hajji camps would impart the training.

Over 69,000 government scheme pilgrims are slated to undergo comprehensive training in two phases, with the second phase commencing after Ramadan.

As per the details available, the detailed training schedule will be conveyed to successful intending pilgrims through mobile messages and the dedicated Hajj app, allowing attendees to participate in workshops at convenient local venues.

The Hajj training program is a comprehensive program emphasizing Hajj rituals, discipline, and administrative aspects.

The training, supervised by Chief Hajj Trainer Nasir Aziz Khan, includes a focus on the 'Pak Hajj' mobile app, preparations, ritual comprehension, addressing challenges, and general guidelines. The innovative approach involves model tents resembling Mina Valley to facilitate a realistic learning experience using 3D videos and interactive sessions.

It is to be highlighted that Pakistan has already conducted balloting for the pilgrims who had applied through the government Hajj scheme.

The authorities have introduced the Short Hajj package for the pilgrims while the Sponsorship Scheme is also valid for this year as well.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Medinah and those flying from the South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.

For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for the South Region while it is $ 3800 for the North Region for those opting for the Long Hajj package.

For the Short Hajj package, the cost for regular Hajj applicants is Rs 11,40,000 for the South region while the cost is Rs 11,50,000 for the North region; the Hajj would continue for 20-25 days under this scheme.

For the Sponsorship Scheme, the cost for Short Hajj is $ 4015 USD for the South region and $ 4050 for North region.

The government had also sought the support of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to launch awareness campaigns to attract more and more applicants though the inflation in the country is visibly discouraging Muslims from applying for the spiritual journey.

