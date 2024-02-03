Pakistani celebs urge fans to vote on Election day

As Pakistan gears up for its general elections on February 8th, popular singer Asim Azhar took to social media to encourage his fans and fellow celebrities to exercise their right to vote.

Taking to Instagram stories, Azhar emphasized the importance of informed voting, urging his followers to "make people aware of the importance of voting and what is right and what is wrong." He stressed the responsibility of choosing the right leader, stating, "vote for the right leader and decide the future of their children."

Meanwhile, actor Usman Khalid Butt offered practical advice on Twitter, reminding citizens to check their polling station information. He encouraged those unsure of their designated station to text their ID number to 8300 for quick retrieval.

In case you haven’t already, message 8300 with your CNIC to get details on your constituency and your polling station.

Make your voice count.

Vote. — Osman Khalid Butt 🇵🇸 (@aClockworkObi) February 2, 2024

Mishi Khan and Youtuber Shahveer Jafry also took to their Twitter handle to raise awareness.

Vote zaroor dalna hai Sabne 👍🏼 — Shahveer Jafry (@shahveerjaay) January 30, 2024

The voting is set to take place from 8 am to 6 pm on Thursday, February 8th.