Pakistani celebs urge fans to vote on Election day

As Pakistan gears up for its general elections on February 8th, popular singer Asim Azhar took to social media to encourage his fans and fellow celebrities to exercise their right to vote.
Taking to Instagram stories, Azhar emphasized the importance of informed voting, urging his followers to "make people aware of the importance of voting and what is right and what is wrong." He stressed the responsibility of choosing the right leader, stating, "vote for the right leader and decide the future of their children."
Meanwhile, actor Usman Khalid Butt offered practical advice on Twitter, reminding citizens to check their polling station information. He encouraged those unsure of their designated station to text their ID number to 8300 for quick retrieval.
In case you haven’t already, message 8300 with your CNIC to get details on your constituency and your polling station.— Osman Khalid Butt 🇵🇸 (@aClockworkObi) February 2, 2024
Make your voice count.
Vote.
Mishi Khan and Youtuber Shahveer Jafry also took to their Twitter handle to raise awareness.
https://twiiter.com/mishilicious/status/1753659893654175896?s=20
Vote zaroor dalna hai Sabne 👍🏼— Shahveer Jafry (@shahveerjaay) January 30, 2024
The voting is set to take place from 8 am to 6 pm on Thursday, February 8th.
Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
