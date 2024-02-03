Search

Lifestyle

Pakistani celebs urge fans to vote on Election day

Maheen Khawaja
05:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2024
Pakistani celebs urge fans to vote on Election day
Source: Instagram

As Pakistan gears up for its general elections on February 8th, popular singer Asim Azhar took to social media to encourage his fans and fellow celebrities to exercise their right to vote.

Taking to Instagram stories, Azhar emphasized the importance of informed voting, urging his followers to "make people aware of the importance of voting and what is right and what is wrong." He stressed the responsibility of choosing the right leader, stating, "vote for the right leader and decide the future of their children."

Meanwhile, actor Usman Khalid Butt offered practical advice on Twitter, reminding citizens to check their polling station information. He encouraged those unsure of their designated station to text their ID number to 8300 for quick retrieval.

Mishi Khan and Youtuber Shahveer Jafry also took to their Twitter handle to raise awareness.

https://twiiter.com/mishilicious/status/1753659893654175896?s=20

The voting is set to take place from 8 am to 6 pm on Thursday, February 8th.

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:58 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Pakistani fan of Taylor Swift sets new Guinness World Record

01:10 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Mehwish Hayat delights fans with new viral videos

11:35 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Pakistani celebs outraged as Imran Khan receives 14-year sentence

10:09 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Sonya Hussyn teases fans with poster of upcoming drama

08:40 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

From Mahira Khan to Javed Akhtar, celebs attend Jashn-e-Rekhta in ...

09:11 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Imran Abbas hopes "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" will bridge the gap between ...

Lifestyle

11:39 AM | 2 Feb, 2024

Indian actor Poonam Pandey dies of cancer 

12:53 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issues apology, explanation video ...

10:53 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Journalist Rabia Anum mocks TV host Ashfaque Satti's legal notice

11:10 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Nida Yasir celebrates 50th birthday with loved ones

09:13 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Inside Aiman Zaman and Mujtaba Lakhani's vibrant Sangeet event

12:21 AM | 2 Feb, 2024

'God of Cricket': Sanjay Dutt praises Wasim Akram at Dubai event

Advertisement

Latest

05:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Pakistani celebs urge fans to vote on Election day

Gold & Silver Rate

03:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Gold registers significant dip in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 3 Feb forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 3rd February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: