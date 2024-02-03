‘No deal’: Imran Khan sticks to his guns despite Iddat case conviction

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan said the sole purpose for making the Iddat case against him and his wife Bushra Bibi was to humiliate him, saying he will not make a deal what comes it may.
The PTI founder made the statement while talking to journalists after his nikkah with Bushra Bibi was declared illegal and un-Islamic as it was, according to ruling, was solemnized during Iddat period of the latter.
“I have never made a deal and will not do it in future,” he said, adding that the sentence awarded to him in the Toshakhana case was never given to anyone in the past.
He said that 200 cases were made against him to weaken him but “I didn’t make any compromise”. He lamented that all cases against Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court, were closed.
Earlier in the day, the trial court awarded seven-year jail sentence, each, to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the "un-Islamic nikah" case at the Adiala jail.
Senior civil judge Qudratullah pronounced the verdict on a petition filed by Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Maneka alleging that her nikkah with the former prime minister was un-Islamic and illegal.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 each on the couple. Both Imran Khan and Bushra were present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced.
The court had reserved its decision after the arguments were wrapped up by both sides yesterday.
Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.