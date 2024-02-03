Search

04:38 PM | 3 Feb, 2024
‘No deal’: Imran Khan sticks to his guns despite Iddat case conviction
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan said the sole purpose for making the Iddat case against him and his wife Bushra Bibi was to humiliate him, saying he will not make a deal what comes it may. 

The PTI founder made the statement while talking to journalists after his nikkah with Bushra Bibi was declared illegal and un-Islamic as it was, according to ruling, was solemnized during Iddat period of the latter. 

“I have never made a deal and will not do it in future,” he said, adding that the sentence awarded to him in the Toshakhana case was never given to anyone in the past. 

He said that 200 cases were made against him to weaken him but “I didn’t make any compromise”. He lamented that all cases against Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court, were closed. 

Earlier in the day, the trial court awarded seven-year jail sentence, each, to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the "un-Islamic nikah" case at the Adiala jail.

Senior civil judge Qudratullah pronounced the verdict on a petition filed by Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Maneka alleging that her nikkah with the former prime minister was un-Islamic and illegal.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 each on the couple. Both Imran Khan and Bushra were present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced.

The court had reserved its decision after the arguments were wrapped up by both sides yesterday. 

