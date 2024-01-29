First snowfall turns Muree, other hill stations into winter wonderland

RAWALPINDI – Light rain and snowfall occurred turned Muree and other loved hill stations in northern areas into white wonderland.
After prolonged winter spell, Pakistan's most visited hill station experienced season's first snowfall on Sunday, leading to influx of visitors enjoying the snow-covered landscape.
The chilly weather also helped hotels to mint good money as snowfall will continue for whole week under new weather system.
High hills in Galyat region and its nearby areas have experienced snowfall, while Naran, Kalam, Malam Jabba also experienced weather phenomenon, making tourist destinations more picturesque.
Snowfall development was also appearing in google searches as tourists flocked to northern region.
PMD said snowfall over the upper parts of the country may affect transportation on 30 and 31 January. It also warned tourists to remain cautious during the recent spell.
As hilly regions are witnessing snowfall, twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are receving light rain as the prolonged dry winter ends with recent change in weather system.
A westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts for next few days.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
