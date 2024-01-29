Search

First snowfall turns Muree, other hill stations into winter wonderland

10:03 AM | 29 Jan, 2024
RAWALPINDI – Light rain and snowfall occurred turned Muree and other loved hill stations in northern areas into white wonderland.

After prolonged winter spell, Pakistan's most visited hill station experienced season's first snowfall on Sunday, leading to influx of visitors enjoying the snow-covered landscape.

The chilly weather also helped hotels to mint good money as snowfall will continue for whole week under new weather system.

High hills in Galyat region and its nearby areas have experienced snowfall, while Naran, Kalam, Malam Jabba also experienced weather phenomenon, making tourist destinations more picturesque.

Snowfall development was also appearing in google searches as tourists flocked to northern region.

PMD said snowfall over the upper parts of the country may affect transportation on 30 and 31 January. It also warned tourists to remain cautious during the recent spell.

As hilly regions are witnessing snowfall, twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are receving light rain as the prolonged dry winter ends with recent change in weather system.

A westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts for next few days.

