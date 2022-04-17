Two 'most-wanted terrorists' killed in DI Khan operation

TTP militants were involved in several attacks on security forces
09:30 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
DERA ISMAIL KHAN – Two 'most-wanted terrorists' of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in a joint operation in the Gerah Guldad area in Kulachi tehsil.

Local media reported that security forces had received information about the presence of the terrorists in the area on Saturday.

Taking action on information, local cops along with armed forces and intelligence personnel conducted an operation. On seeing the law enforcement personnel, the militants opened fire which was returned.

During the exchange of fire, at least two terrorists identified as Khalil and Ihsan who were affiliated with the TTP’s Gandapur Group were killed.

Cops said that the Gandapur Group of the proscribed outfit were involved in the attack on the vehicle of deputy superintendent of police, Kulachi.

Meanwhile, two Kalashnikovs, hand grenades, and other ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists' possession.

Banned TTP has thousands of insurgents in Afghanistan while border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have risen since the Taliban seized power last year.

