How much does a grave cost in Karachi?

KARACHI – The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has announced a city-wide initiative to register all cemeteries across Karachi.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab revealed that out of over 200 cemeteries in the city, only 38 are officially registered with the KMC.

He directed that all cemetery administrators must ensure immediate registration of their respective sites.

The mayor also emphasized that no cemetery is allowed to charge more than Rs14,300 for a grave.

He warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating this pricing cap.