Chahat Fateh Ali Khan opens acting and music academy

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, who rose to fame on social media for his humorous singing style, has launched his own music and acting academy.

Speaking to the media in London, Chahat said that both the music and acting academies have been set up at the same location.

He shared that he acted in a film two years ago, titled Darling, which is set to release across Pakistan by the end of this year.

Explaining the purpose behind the academy, he said it aims to promote new singers and actors. “God has given me the talent to entertain and make music for the people,” he remarked.

Chahat emphasized that the first step in acting is to master proper speech and pronunciation, adding that one must have good command over Punjabi, Urdu, and English. He said filmmakers will now reach out to him for new talent.

However, the entertainer did not disclose the exact location of the academy.

It is worth mentioning that Chahat Fateh Ali Khan went viral on social media after creating a comedic remake of Noor Jehan’s famous song Bado Badi. While he often faces criticism for his songs, his humorous style has also earned him a significant fan following.