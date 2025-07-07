Qatari princess scales Nanga Parbat

Qatari princess Sheikha Asma Al Thani has become the first woman from Qatar to successfully summit Pakistan’s treacherous and towering 8,126-meter peak, Nanga Parbat.

Despite harsh weather, snowstorms, and challenging terrain, Sheikha Asma raised her national flag atop the peak, famously known as the “Killer Mountain.” Her remarkable feat is not only a milestone in the world of mountaineering but also a shining symbol of global efforts to empower women.

This achievement marks the ninth successful climb in her mission to conquer all 14 of the world’s highest peaks, placing her among the elite ranks of international mountaineers.

Sheikha Asma’s success is a moment of pride for Qatar and serves as an inspiring example for women around the world.