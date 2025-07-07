Govt launches programme to replace electric fans with energy-efficient models

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to launch a nationwide program to replace existing electric fans with energy-efficient models that consume less electricity.

According to a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Finance Minister to review progress on the Prime Minister’s fan replacement program. The meeting was attended by Federal Energy Minister Owais Ahmad Leghari and the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The purpose of the meeting was to assess the program’s readiness and ensure its early implementation. Stakeholders provided briefings on operational preparations, the expected rollout schedule, and the integration of banking systems and fulfillment of pre-conditions.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb stated that the program would play a vital role in energy conservation and economic stability, while also encouraging a shift in consumer behavior. He noted that the initiative will help reduce electricity consumption and deliver broad economic benefits.

The Finance Minister directed that all necessary arrangements be completed within the next two to three weeks to enable the launch of the program’s first phase by the end of this month.