Captain (retd) Muhammad Mahmood takes charge as PTCL chairman

10:15 AM | 2 Apr, 2024
Captain (retd) Muhammad Mahmood takes charge as PTCL chairman

LAHORE – Captain (retired) Muhammad Mahmood has been named the new chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

PTCL made the announcement through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The notice stated, "We wish to inform you that Mr. Hassan Nasir Jamy, chairman, has ceased to be the chairman of the company effective April 1, 2024, and Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Mahmood has been appointed as chairman." 

The telecom giant also shared update on the active Board of Directors. The new list includes Abdulrahim A. Al Nooryani, Ahad Khan Cheema, Imdad Ullah Bosal, Jawad Paul Khawaja, Mikhail Gerchuk, Mohamed Karim Bennis, Brooke Marie Lindsay, and Khalid Murshed.

PTCL landline, broadband prices increased by 10pc after latest surge

