Senate elections postponed in KP 

PESHAWAR - Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on opposition's request.
ECP's returning officer Shamshad Khan made the announcement for the KP Assembly.
Opposition lawmakers in KP Assembly had submitted a resolution to the provincial election commissioner to postpone the Senate elections.
Arrangements were complete for conducting Senate elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The staff for holding Senate elections was present in the assembly, however, polling for the uppher house election could not be started even after 10 am.
The request for deferment of elections was submitted by Ahmed Karim Kundi of the opposition to the provincial election commissioner. The opposition member took the stance that 25 members on reserved seats had not taken oath as yet so the election should be postponed.
The provincial election commissioner had apprached the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on the request of the opposition.
In a related development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has summoned the session of party's parliamentary body after Iftar on Tuesday (today).
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on April 2, 2024.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.93
|746.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.19
|912.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.67
|729.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
