100 Prize Bond – Check Feb 2024 Draw Results

09:13 AM | 15 Feb, 2024
100 Prize Bond – Check Feb 2024 Draw Results

Thousand of Pakistanis buy prize bonds every month to try luck in quarterly draws. The balloting of Rs100 prize bond is set to be held today on February 15, 2024 Thursday.

100 Prize Bond November 2024 Results

The balloting for Draw No. 45 of the Rs100 prize bond will be held in Peshawar on 15th Feb 2024.

100 Prize Bond Winning Prize

Prize Number of Prize Bond Winning Amount
First Prize 01 Rs700,000
Second Prize 03 Rs200,000
Third Prize 1696 Rs1,000

More to follow...

09:13 AM | 15 Feb, 2024

09:56 AM | 15 Feb, 2024

03:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 15 Feb 2024

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.5
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.82 750.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.43 916.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.48 733.48
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 318.94 321.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

08:10 AM | 15 Feb, 2024

