LAHORE – Police in Lahore’s Johar Town issued a traffic ticket to Junaid Safdar, son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, for violating traffic rules.

According to reports, a police officer stopped Junaid Safdar’s vehicle for a traffic violation and issued a fine on the spot.

Reports further said that Junaid Safdar accepted the ticket without any objection and willingly agreed to pay the fine.