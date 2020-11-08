Pakistan beat Zimbabwe to win 2nd T20I

RAWALPINDI –

Pakistan thrashed Zimbabwe for the second straight day in Rawalpindi, beating the guests by eight wickets and 29 balls to spare in the second T20I to clinch the series 2-0 a match in advance.

Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first. Batting first, Zimbabwe posted a 135-run target, which their hosts achieved in the 16th over courtesy young Haider Ali's unbeaten 43-ball 66 and captain Babar Azam's 28-ball 51.

Usman Qadir and Haris Rauf picked up three wickets each.

Haider was named the player of the match.

For his sensational innings Haider Ali is the Man of the Match.#PAKvZIM | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/FOqOrfsU9p — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 8, 2020

Earlier on Saturday Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by six wickets in the first T20 match of the series played at Pindi Cricket Stadium. The third and final match will be played on 10 Nov (Tuesday) at 3:30pm.

Team Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz

Team Zimbabwe

Chamu Chibhabha (c), Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, and Sean Williams

Panel

Ahsan Raza, Rashid Riaz, Aleem Dar, Shozab Raza, Muhammad Javed