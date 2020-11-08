KP becomes first Pakistani province to integrate Google for Education

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province of Pakistan to upgrade its education system through digital technologies of the internet giant Google.

In a tweet, Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai said his department has decided to integrate the modern education system ‘Google for Education’ in the province.

The government will first provide training to school teachers to enable them to easily impart education to students using Google for Education, he added.