PAKvENG: England need 55 more runs to whitewash Pakistan in historic Test series

KARACHI – England need another 55 runs to win the third Test against Pakistan in Karachi and take the series 3-0.

England are 112-2 at the stumps of Day three in the third Test being played in Karachi. Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out by 216 runs in the second innings, setting 167-run target for the visiting team.

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel hit half-centuries while England’s Rehan Ahmed picked up five-fer on his debut match.

Pakistan’s battling line crumbled as the top three players returned to the pavilion early in the second innings.

Shan Masood returned on 24, Abdullah Shafiq on 26 while no grand finale for the retiring Pakistan stalwart Azhar Ali who played his last innings and returned on a golden duck.

Later on, Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel made significant partnership which helped posting 216 runs on the board.

In the second innings, Pakistan made 21 runs for the loss of no wicket at the stumps of day 2.

On Sunday, the visitors took a lead of 50 runs in the first innings as they were bowled out for 354. Harry Brook smashed another century of the series and took his side to a respectable total. Pakistan spinners Abrar Ahmed and Nauman Ali took four wickets each.