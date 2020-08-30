England win 2nd T20 by 5 wickets
MANCHESTER – England are leading the international T20 series against Pakistan 1-0 after beating Green Shirts by five wickets in the second T20 of three-match series on Sunday at the Old Trafford in Manchester.
England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field first. Skipper Babar Azam brought up his 14th international T20 fifty as Pakistan registered a 196-run total for England, their highest ever against the host nation.
14th T20I 50. Well done Babar Azam! #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/gUeX5T7E4C— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 30, 2020
Both teams were unchanged from the sides that played out a no result in Friday's first of a three-match series in Manchester, where rain ended the match with England 131-6 off 16.1 overs and Pakistan yet to bat. However, the weather forecast for the second match is good and there is very little chance of rainfall, according to the weather.com report.
What are the match timings?
The 2nd T20 between Pakistan and England began at 6:15 pm PST and 2:15 pm local time.
Which TV channels live telecast Eng vs Pak 2nd T20 match?
The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match is telecast live on PTV, Ten Sports, the Sony Six HD, and Sony Six channels.
How to watch live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match?
You can also watch the live streaming of ENG vs PAK match on the Sony Liv website, app, and airtel stream.
