Mohammad Hafeez becomes second Pakistani player to score 2,000 T20I runs

MANCHESTER – Mohammad Hafeez on Sunday passed 2,000 T20I runs, becoming the second Pakistani cricketer to achieve the feat.

The 39-year-old batsman is the 9th batsman in the world to score 2,000+ runs in Men's T20 Internationals. He is also the first with 2000 runs and 50 wickets in T20I!

Hafeez also registered his 12th international fifty during the second T20I against England. Hafeez has played total 93 T20I matches during his career.