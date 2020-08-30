Mohammad Hafeez becomes second Pakistani player to score 2,000 T20I runs
Web Desk
07:51 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Mohammad Hafeez becomes second Pakistani player to score 2,000 T20I runs
Share

MANCHESTER – Mohammad Hafeez on Sunday passed 2,000 T20I runs, becoming the second Pakistani cricketer to achieve the feat.

The 39-year-old batsman is the 9th batsman in the world to score 2,000+ runs in Men's T20 Internationals. He is also the first with 2000 runs and 50 wickets in T20I!

Hafeez also registered his 12th international fifty during the second T20I against England. Hafeez has played total 93 T20I matches during his career.

England win 2nd T20 by 5 wickets

More From This Category
Pakistan’s Babar Azam equals Kohli, Finch's ...
09:41 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Mohammad Hafeez becomes second Pakistani player ...
07:51 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
England win 2nd T20 by 5 wickets
09:54 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Pakistan to play 2nd T20 against England tomorrow
11:22 PM | 29 Aug, 2020
Babar Azam joins Somerset for T20 blast
07:52 PM | 29 Aug, 2020
Rain stopped play, England managed 131/6 against ...
11:22 PM | 28 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund
11:18 AM | 1 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr