Mohammad Hafeez becomes second Pakistani player to score 2,000 T20I runs
07:51 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
MANCHESTER – Mohammad Hafeez on Sunday passed 2,000 T20I runs, becoming the second Pakistani cricketer to achieve the feat.
The 39-year-old batsman is the 9th batsman in the world to score 2,000+ runs in Men's T20 Internationals. He is also the first with 2000 runs and 50 wickets in T20I!
2⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ T20I RUNS!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 30, 2020
Congratulations @MHafeez22 👏 #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/xTw1YzKr50
Hafeez also registered his 12th international fifty during the second T20I against England. Hafeez has played total 93 T20I matches during his career.
