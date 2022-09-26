Pakistan’s ‘unstoppable' athletes clinch 13 medals at Mount Everest Taekwondo Championship
Share
KATHMANDU – Pakistani athletes have grabbed 13 medals in the 3rd Mount Everest Open Taekwondo International Championship being played in Nepal.
The contingent from cricket loving nation took part in Poomsae and Kyorugi competitions during the event and clinched five gold, three silver, and five bronze medals.
Shahbaz and Mehru won the gold medal in the U40 Male Individual category and U40 Pair.
Shahzaib remained triumphant in the 54kg category after defeating India's Aman Kumar to grab the gold medal. Mazhar Abbas won in the 80kg, and Hamzah bagged a medal in the 87kg category.
Congratulations to Shahzaib Khan for winning the gold medal for 🇵🇰 as he defeated #India's Aman Kumar at the 3rd Mount Everest Open Taekwondo International Championship in Nepal. #Pakistan #shahzaibkhan #taekwondo pic.twitter.com/EysGv5lqWs— Aaliya Abdul Aziz (@aziz_aaliya) September 26, 2022
Other players including Waseem, Naila, Mehru, Haroon Tareen, and Arbaz Khan also played superbly and won silver medals.
In the Bronze category, Naila bagged the medal in the U30 Female category, Waseem/Flower in U30 Pair, Naqsh Hamdani in 53kg, and Noor Rahman in 57kg Bronze medal.
Pakistani athletes clinch 8 medals in ... 12:19 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan’s Shahbaz Ahmed and female athlete Mehrun Nisa have won gold medals for Pakistan in the ...
- Pakistan’s ‘unstoppable' athletes clinch 13 medals at Mount ...01:24 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
-
- President, PM express grief over martyrdom of Army officers in ...12:18 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
- When is Eid Milad-un Nabi 2022? Here's everything you need to know ...11:52 AM | 26 Sep, 2022
- Leaked audio clips of PM Shehbaz, ministers up for sale on dark web: ...11:24 AM | 26 Sep, 2022
- Sonya Hussyn seen at concert in Toronto after Hum Awards ceremony11:53 PM | 25 Sep, 2022
- Sehar Khan jokes about Faysal Quraishi's bright coloured shirt10:19 PM | 25 Sep, 2022
- 'Are we sick?' asks Ali Zafar in note on moral standards of society09:16 PM | 25 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022