Pakistan’s ‘unstoppable' athletes clinch 13 medals at Mount Everest Taekwondo Championship

KATHMANDU – Pakistani athletes have grabbed 13 medals in the 3rd Mount Everest Open Taekwondo International Championship being played in Nepal.

The contingent from cricket loving nation took part in Poomsae and Kyorugi competitions during the event and clinched five gold, three silver, and five bronze medals.

Shahbaz and Mehru won the gold medal in the U40 Male Individual category and U40 Pair.

Shahzaib remained triumphant in the 54kg category after defeating India's Aman Kumar to grab the gold medal. Mazhar Abbas won in the 80kg, and Hamzah bagged a medal in the 87kg category.

Congratulations to Shahzaib Khan for winning the gold medal for 🇵🇰 as he defeated #India's Aman Kumar at the 3rd Mount Everest Open Taekwondo International Championship in Nepal. #Pakistan #shahzaibkhan #taekwondo pic.twitter.com/EysGv5lqWs — Aaliya Abdul Aziz (@aziz_aaliya) September 26, 2022

Other players including Waseem, Naila, Mehru, Haroon Tareen, and Arbaz Khan also played superbly and won silver medals.

In the Bronze category, Naila bagged the medal in the U30 Female category, Waseem/Flower in U30 Pair, Naqsh Hamdani in 53kg, and Noor Rahman in 57kg Bronze medal.