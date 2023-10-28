Naseem Shah resumes rehab after shoulder surgery 

LAHORE – Pakistan star pacer Naseem Shah has resumed his rehabilitation after missing the entire World Cup 2023 following a shoulder injury.

The right-armed fast bowler is targeting the 2024 edition of the PSL to make his comeback to competitive cricket.

Shah recently shared a video on social media of him working out at the gym. He captioned the video as, “Slowly but surely… Alhamdulillah for everything”.

“My rehab is going well, working with Dr. Imtiaz & his incredible team. I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch and representing my country,” he added.

“The road is tough, lonely & endless but with your duas (prayers) I already feel better, fitter & stronger by the day,” the pacer wrote.

Earlier this month, the Pakistani player underwent a successful surgery to treat his shoulder injury. Shah suffered an injury to a muscle just below his bowling shoulder during a match against India at Asia Cup 2023.