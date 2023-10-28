Maryam Nawaz turns 50 today

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz is celebrating her 50th birthday today (October 28).
Maryam, who climbed the ladder of fame in short span of period and got key positions in the party, was born on October 28, 1973 in Lahore.
His party leaders and workers also held a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate her birthday. PML-N stalwart Hina Parvez Butt shared some clicks and clips of the event on social media platform X.
مریم بی بی کی سالگرہ آج ہم زبردست انداز میں منانے جا رہے ہیں #HBDMaryamNawaz pic.twitter.com/vfDNmckcGJ— Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) October 27, 2023
مریم بی بی کی سالگرہ کا کیک ماشااللّہ 💙 #HBDMaryamNawaz pic.twitter.com/GnGCWCHRJN— Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) October 27, 2023
Several party leaders and workers extended wishes to their leader, to whom they are potraying as “Umeed-e-Sehar” as the country is heading towards general elections.
Happy Birthday Queen of Pakistan,— Ch Hamza khalid (sgd) (@hamzakhalid968) October 27, 2023
Maryam Nawaz Sharif ❤️🌼✨ #HBDMaryamNawaz pic.twitter.com/vkPbRLswbm
Wishing the daughter of soil a very happy and blessed birthday,Happy Birthday Mohtarma Maryam Nawaz Sahiba. #HBDMaryamNawaz pic.twitter.com/0MAciPGwfZ— Kheeal Das Kohistani (@KesooMalKheealD) October 27, 2023
"Happy Birthday— Humera Mumtaz Sial (@HumeraMsial22) October 28, 2023
Umeed e Sehr
Maryam Nawaz Sharif "#HBDMaryamNawaz pic.twitter.com/w4jNouLlRa
Saluting the sacrifices and bravery of Maryam Nawaz on her birthday! Her unwavering dedication inspires us all.#HBDMaryamNawaz pic.twitter.com/jR0wtPojkY— Zeeshan Malik (@ZeshanMalick) October 27, 2023
Maryam Nawaz entered into politics in 2013 as she was the key leader behind Nawaz Sharif’s campaign which led to him becoming the country’s prime minister.
Later, Maryam was appointed as the Chairperson of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme however she resigned in 2014 after her appointment was challenged in the Lahore High Court.
She has been at the forefront of the party’s affairs ever since Nawaz Sharif left the country to seek medical treatment in London following his conviction.
Recently, she managed to hold a massive gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore, to welcome his father Nawaz Sharif, who returned to Pakistan on Oct 21 after ending his four-year exile in London.
